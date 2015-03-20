Origyn Extracts
Dream Lotus Crystals 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
TAC: 90.7% Sativa Hybrid.
Cross between Blue Dream and Snow Lotus. Uplifting effects and a fragrant blueberry aroma. Perfect for stress relief at any point in the day.
Dream Lotus effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!