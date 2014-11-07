Loading…
Logo for the brand Origyn Extracts

Origyn Extracts

Tutankhamon Sauce Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Classification: SATIVA

Lineage: AK-47 x AK-47

Aroma/Tastes: Sour profile

Patient's Report: Good for stress, fatigue and depression

King Tut effects

Reported by real people like you
173 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
56% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!