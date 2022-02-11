805 Sour Cured Resin 510 Cartridge (1g)
About this product
1g Cured Resin Sauce 510 Cartridge Per Pack
100% cannabis extract
100% cannabis-derived terpenes
100% extract of flower grown by Pacific Stone
No additives or fillers
Devices manufactured in a cGMP and ISO 9001 certified facility
Oil touching components tested and certified to applicable FDA CFR standards
Mouthpiece made from medical-grade, BPA free plastic
About this strain
Sour OG, also known as "Sour OG Kush," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain known to provide a balanced high. Sour OG is made by crossing Sour Diesel and OG Kush. Sour OG has been available in clone and seed form for quite some time. Most samples express dense, round, OG Kush-type buds laden with large, sticky trichomes. The odor and taste are usually an equal mix of both parents, with sour lemon, pine, fuel, and a distinct “kushy” undertone, although some versions have a more fruity profile. Often described as a “one-hit-quit” strain, Sour OG starts with an energetic head high that gradually gives way to a relaxing body stone.
About this brand
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers.
