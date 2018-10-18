About this product
These disposable vaporizers come charged and ready to use! While not necessary, they can also be recharged as desired with a standard micro usb to ensure that you will always have sufficient battery power for the strength of the draws you prefer and for the entire duration of the 1 full gram of cured resin inside.
The devices are manufactured in a cGMP and ISO 9001 certified facility. The oil touching components are tested and certified to applicable FDA CFR standards. The mouthpiece is made from medical grade BPA free plastic. All components are RoHS tested. The construction is a stainless steel vent tube with a ceramic coil with a natural cotton saturation barrier.
Each and every device is tested post filling to ensure it reaches the consumer in perfect working order.
The oil quality is an ultra-low temperature non-volatile full spectrum extract. The fats waxes are removed via proprietary ultra-low temperature winterisation and filtering process to maintain integrity of the full spectrum extract. It's true strain-specific extraction, each batch contains nothing but the strain being produced. The biomass is supplied from a single source Pacific Stone farm with no added distillate. Each vaporizer is tested 3 times during the extraction process: pre-extraction biomass test, pre-filling test and CA Cat 3 Compliance tested.
About this strain
Banjo is a savory hybrid cross of Boost and Tangelo. This stimulating flower is a perfect option for enhancing mood and improving outlook. It emits an odd aroma of freshly grated cheese and tangerine zest, but the flavor is sweet and piney. After this strain’s euphoria has settled, the slow body melt begins. This moderate sedation is enjoyable and functional, weighing just slightly on the eyelids and limbs. Enjoy Banjo throughout the day to improve mood and mellow nagging aches and pains.
About this brand
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers.
