High Fructose Corn Syrup is a strain that combines sweet citrus, earthy pine aromas with a high trichome content, making it as visually appealing as it is potent. With high THC levels, this strain delivers a smooth, refined flavor profile reminiscent of warm cigar smoke, perfect for those seeking a rich and classy smoking experience. The effects are immediate, offering a relaxing body high that enhances charisma, deepens your connection with nature, and even provides sinus relief—all without any harshness or lingering aftertaste. Its compact, sticky buds make it ideal for rolling in a Slim or Blunt, promising a top-notch session every time. Whether you're after a unique flavor or a balanced, potent high, High Fructose Corn Syrup is a must-try for any cannabis enthusiast.



Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are crafted for those who appreciate quality and consistency in every puff. Unlike typical pre-rolls, these are packed exclusively with 100% greenhouse-grown flower—just pure, potent goodness. Our sustainable greenhouses ensure that each strain is grown with the utmost care, capturing the full flavor and potency that only farm-direct California cannabis can offer. Whether you’re sparking up with friends or enjoying a solo session, these pre-rolls deliver a smooth and satisfying smoke every time. With a variety of strains to suit any mood, and an affordable price that doesn’t compromise on quality, Pacific Stone Pre-rolls are your go-to choice for a truly premium experience.

Show more