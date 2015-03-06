Palomar Craft Cannabis
Professor Chaos
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Genetics: Mad Scientist X Jack the Ripper
Professor Chaos is a classic Sativa in every way with large leaves and long colas, it’s hands down the strongest sativa we grow. Consistently high in THC and Terpene content. This strain has hints of pineapples that will keep you clear headed and energized.
Professor Chaos effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Focused
54% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
