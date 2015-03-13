Mad Scientist, or Mad.S, by Sannie’s Seeds is an indica-dominant concoction that combines Herijuana and White Widow genetics. With a THC profile that often stretches to 24%, Mad Scientist delivers powerfully relaxing effects that ease the mind and body into a peaceful sedation. Hints of sweet lemon and coffee release on the exhale, and its dense buds are powdered with a snow-white blanket of crystal resin.