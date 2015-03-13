ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mad Scientist
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Mad Scientist

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.6 39 reviews

Mad Scientist

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 39 reviews

Mad Scientist

Mad Scientist, or Mad.S, by Sannie’s Seeds is an indica-dominant concoction that combines Herijuana and White Widow genetics. With a THC profile that often stretches to 24%, Mad Scientist delivers powerfully relaxing effects that ease the mind and body into a peaceful sedation. Hints of sweet lemon and coffee release on the exhale, and its dense buds are powdered with a snow-white blanket of crystal resin.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

39

write a review

Find Mad Scientist nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mad Scientist nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Herijuana
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Mad Scientist
First strain child
Professor Chaos
child
Second strain child
Dr. Who
child

Products with Mad Scientist

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Mad Scientist nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Swiss Gold, Thor’s Hammer, Hawaiian Cookies, Blueberry Skunk, and More
New Strains Alert: Swiss Gold, Thor’s Hammer, Hawaiian Cookies, Blueberry Skunk, and More

Most popular in