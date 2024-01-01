We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Papa's Select
Solventless Concentrates & Gummies
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
7 products
Gummies
Grape Pie x Animal Cookies, Ice Water Hash Gummies
by Papa's Select
Gummies
Rainbow Rubble, Ice Water Hash Gummies
by Papa's Select
Gummies
Lemon OG, Solventless Live Ice Wash Hash Gummies
by Papa's Select
Gummies
Satsuma Sherbet, Solventless Ice Water Hash Gummies
by Papa's Select
Gummies
Sour Maui Pineapple, Ice Water Hash Gummies
by Papa's Select
Gummies
Sweet Papaya Punch, Ice Water Hash Gummies
by Papa's Select
Gummies
Honey Bananas Ice Water Hash Gummies
by Papa's Select
Home
Brands
Papa's Select
Catalog
Edibles