The strong sativa genetics (75% sativa) of this plant mean that it can climb and those side branches will reach for the space to support its bounty of long and well formed buds. Indoor growers with limited space may look to pruning and bending methods to control the growth; more information is available from our Jacky White grow report. A prinicpla characteristic that appeals to those with indoor set ups is Jacky White’s reputation for stability, meaning consistency with results.



Jacky White is the best friend of the outdoor gardener, hardy and low maintenance. Give it some space and moderate sunshine and it will reward you with a plant that strikes a fine pose, making it a favorite with sativa aficionados in southern regions of the world.



Connoisseurs in northern climes are in luck too, because this plant also thrives in more moderate climates. It may not give you the optimum yields but the skinny gene makes Jacky White mold resistant and its natural hardiness means you’ll be smoking by Halloween. The reward is tasty too - a sunshine buzz to smooth your way into that northern winter.



25% Indica // 75% Sativa

THC level: 18-22%

CBD level: < 0.1%