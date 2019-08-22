Patriot Care
MediHaze Pre-Roll 2.5g 5-pack
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 5%CBD 9%
MediHaze effects
Reported by real people like you
116 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
