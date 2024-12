New Higher Performance ERA pods hit hard, not harsh, with 5x more vapor.



This timeless Sativa is named after a tireless cannabis advocate and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Jack Herer is a cross of Haze, Shiva Skunk and Northern Lights #5 and is beloved for a blissful, clear-headed high, lemony pine aroma and a floral, spicy taste. Created in the Netherlands in the 1990s, Jack Herer’s uplifting effects make it a celebrated, global cultivar.

Strain Type: Sativa

THC: 80% CBD: <2%

Terpenes: Terpinolene, Limonene, Caryophyllene

Aromas: Lemon, Pine

Flavors: Floral, Spice

Effects: Uplifting, Energizing

