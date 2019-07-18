Low Dose 10mg Balance Caramel - Periodic Edibles
About this product
Effects: Balanced
Recipe: Vegan, Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Use Case
Relieve stress, achieve flow state, support your wellness
Simple, Whole Plant, Infusion Method
Strain Specific Canna-Coconut Oil
Effects Formula
Dominant Cannabinoid = THC
Dominant Terpenes = Limonene & Terpinolene
Infusion Strain = See Product for Current Infusion Strain & Farm
Perfect for New Edible Users or those looking to Micro-Dose Edible Cannabis.
About this strain
Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Albert Walker OG with Chemdawg 91. Dogwalker OG effects are cerebral, calming, and promote focus. When consumed in large doses, these effects intensify into a deep sleepyness. This strain features a complex flavor profile that is woody and skunky. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and appetite loss.
About this brand
Periodic Edibles is a family run business with a background in chemistry. We rely on the Scientific Method to fine tune our formulas as we strive to produce a more effective and predictable edible experience.
We produce 100% Solventless Artisan Cannabis Caramels infused with strain specific Canna-Butter. We make our Canna-Butter in house by slow roasting cannabis flower in butter at lower temperatures to preserve the Terpenes and prevent degrading of the major and minor Cannabinoids.
We also produce a weekly podcast focused on the Business & Science of Cannabis called Periodic Effects. Listen on iTunes, Spotify or any Podcast App. You can also download our app by searching for "Periodic Effects" in the App Store!