Low Dose 10mg Relax Caramel - Periodic Edibles
About this product
Effects: Calming
Recipe: Vegan, Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Use Case
Enjoy a movie, wind down your day, get a good night’s sleep
Simple, Whole Plant, Infusion Method
Strain Specific Canna-Coconut Oil
Effects Formula
Dominant Cannabinoid = THC
Dominant Terpenes = Linalool & Myrcene
Infusion Strain = See Product for Current Infusion Strain & Farm
Perfect for New Edible Users or those looking to Micro-Dose Edible Cannabis.
About this strain
Purple Widow from De Sjamaan Seeds crosses White Widow with the renowned Dutch outdoor strain Purple Power, resulting in a large, sturdy plant that produces fat, resin-covered purple flowers. The aroma ranges from incense to fruit with floral overtones, and the taste from light berry to citrusy. Effects are generally described as combining a strong indica body high with a racy, cerebral sativa feel. Originally bred in the Netherlands in 2007, Purple Widow is not recommended for indoor growing and can reach over 10 feet in height outdoors.
Purple Widow effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Periodic Edibles is a family run business with a background in chemistry. We rely on the Scientific Method to fine tune our formulas as we strive to produce a more effective and predictable edible experience.
We produce 100% Solventless Artisan Cannabis Caramels infused with strain specific Canna-Butter. We make our Canna-Butter in house by slow roasting cannabis flower in butter at lower temperatures to preserve the Terpenes and prevent degrading of the major and minor Cannabinoids.
We also produce a weekly podcast focused on the Business & Science of Cannabis called Periodic Effects. Listen on iTunes, Spotify or any Podcast App. You can also download our app by searching for "Periodic Effects" in the App Store!