SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Hawaiian effects
Reported by real people like you
116 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
32% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
