Logo for the brand Perma Cannabis

Perma Cannabis

Pineapple Sage Flower

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD

Pineapple Sage effects

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
90% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
90% of people report feeling happy
Creative
70% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
60% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Cramps
30% of people say it helps with cramps
