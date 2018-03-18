CBD Rich Blessing by Bodhi Seeds is a 2:1 THC/CBD strain steeped in medicinal cannabis genetics. Created by crossing the famous ACDC strain and the father of the Good Medicine Project (Harlequin x Appalachia), this strain is a mixed THC/CBD strain that masterfully balances potency and functionality. CBD Rich Blessing has been known to pop both THC-rich and CBD-dominant phenotypes that emit a pleasant fragrance of woody and floral terpenes. Utilize this strain to improve mood and contend with inflammation.