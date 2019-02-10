About this strain
City of God is a heavier hybrid with functional and relaxing effects. Created by crossing NYC Diesel and God Bud, City of God offers consumers an alert mental state and comfortable physical sedation. This strain gets a little heavy-handed in larger doses, saddling the consumer with appetite stimulation and lethargy. Its pungent aroma is a mixture of the strain’s parents, offering notes of sweet earth and fuel. City of God performs at its best when consumed in nature, and also plays well in social settings.
City of God effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
