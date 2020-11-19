About this product
Every Pharmicated pre-roll delivers a high that will satisfy even the most discerning cannabis user. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
1 Unit = (5) 1g pre-rolls
1 Unit = (5) 1g pre-rolls
About this strain
Cake Mix is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Cake Mix. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Cake Mix effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
13% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.