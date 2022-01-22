About this product
Pharmicated is proud to present this high quality, indoor grown flower from the PhD Flower line! This flower has been grown with care at our indoor facility in Eastern Oklahoma by our talented grow team and is an absolute PLEASURE to consume!
About this strain
Forbidden Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.