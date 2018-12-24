Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is the most potent Delta 8 cart available and contains 97% hemp-derived ∆8THC oil and 3% strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each 1000mg delta 8 THC vape cartridge contain approximately: 1000mg total oil 950mg Delta 8 THC oil (98.5%+ Δ8THC) 30mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent. This product is great tasting and safe way to consume CBD, with a very pleasant result.



Note: Not an OMMA item!