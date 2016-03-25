About this product
Purple Tangie brand is Pharmicated's premier line of pre-rolls. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
Riot Seeds claims to have created the most potent and reliable Colombian Gold hybrid in the world by crossing a New World landrace with Loompa’s Chemdawg D cut. Combining the sweet fruity smell of Colombian Gold with the fuel scents of Chemdawg makes Trix a delicious smoke. Finishing in 10 weeks and producing massive yields, Trix is sure to be a sativa grower’s dream. Users can expect an electric, motivating high from this strain.
Trix effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
35% of people report feeling giggly
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
14% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.