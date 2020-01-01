PharmLabs™ LLC provides the cannabis community and beyond with laboratory testing and analytic services to ensure consumers have access to safe medicine. Through laboratory testing, PharmLabs™ LLC will ensure safe medicine for the cannabis community by testing for contaminants that may results from the growth, extraction and packaging processes. Through laboratory testing, PharmLabs™ LLC will arm consumers in the cannabis community with the proper information to make an informed decision on proper dosing and type of medicines they require to best combat their specific medical condition, or desired euphoric effect. PharmLabs™ LLC offers potency, terpene, residual solvent, heavy metal, microbiological and pesticide testing for the cannabis community and beyond!