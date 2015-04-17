Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Black Out Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Black Russian and Secret OG have come together to create Black Out. This heavy indica provides a blanket of relaxation to the body as well as the mind, so this is a strain best enjoyed later in the evening.
Black Russian effects
Reported by real people like you
60 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
