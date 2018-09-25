About this product
About this strain
Dream Beaver by Bodhi Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain that crosses Dirty Hippy (an Afghooey-Blockhead hybrid) with Appalachia. With subdued flavors of fresh cedar and earthy spice, Dream Beaver deals a mellow buzz that lets you stay active, productive, and social. This sativa is a great choice for unleashing laughing fits and creative sparks on those days when your mood and motivation could use a lift.
Dream Beaver effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products.
The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.