Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Driving Mrs. Panda Platinum Line Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Driving Mrs. Panda is an indica-dominant hybrid made by combining our topselling Trophy Wife with fan-favorite Sundae Driver. Join Mrs. Panda on a drive to dreamland with this smooth, sleepy blend that will leave you yawning and ready for a nap.
Sundae Driver effects
283 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
21% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
