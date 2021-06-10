Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Jack & Jill Platinum Line Bong Buddies
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Jack & Jill ran up the hill and got a little higher...this peppy, uplifting sativa-dominant hybrid crosses potent sativa Jack Herer with our bestselling hybrid Trophy Wife to create an energizing daytime strain. Be prepared for a giggly high that will leave your head in the clouds with the fairytales. It's perfect for pairing with an outdoor adventure--just don't tumble down any hills!
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,356 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!