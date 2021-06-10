About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Jack & Jill ran up the hill and got a little higher...this peppy, uplifting sativa-dominant hybrid crosses potent sativa Jack Herer with our bestselling hybrid Trophy Wife to create an energizing daytime strain. Be prepared for a giggly high that will leave your head in the clouds with the fairytales. It's perfect for pairing with an outdoor adventure--just don't tumble down any hills!