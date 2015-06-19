Maui Bubble Gift is an indica-dominant hybrid strain whose known parent strains include Bubble Gum and a Maui Wowie/God’s Gift hybrid. This strain’s CBD content often outweighs its THC levels, making it a great match for consumers with pain, anxiety, and inflammation. With only mildly psychoactive effects, Maui Bubble Gift delivers its soothing relief alongside an earthy, floral aroma.