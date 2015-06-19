About this strain
Maui Bubble Gift is an indica-dominant hybrid strain whose known parent strains include Bubble Gum and a Maui Wowie/God’s Gift hybrid. This strain’s CBD content often outweighs its THC levels, making it a great match for consumers with pain, anxiety, and inflammation. With only mildly psychoactive effects, Maui Bubble Gift delivers its soothing relief alongside an earthy, floral aroma.
Maui Bubble Gift effects
Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
60% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
57% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
45% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
7% | medium-low
CBD Strength
8% | medium-low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!