Piff Liquid Diamond Sauce Cart - Jack Herer

by Piff Stixs
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Piff Liquid Diamond Sauce Cart - Jack Herer :
• 1 Gram Glass Cart
• Ceramic Tip
• Infused with Liquid Diamond Sauce
• Strain Specific Terps
• No Botanical Terps

Piff Liquid Diamond Sauce Carts are made with strain specific terps, no botanical terps. Our glass carts have an glass body/ceramic tip and ceramic coil for even safe heating. Our Glass carts are long lasting and create a more consistent vaping experience over time. Delicious and smooth!

About this strain

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. Leafly reviewers tell us that Jack Herer’s effects include feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency.

