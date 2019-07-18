About this product
• 2 Gram Infused Glass Tip Blunt
• Solventless Live Resin
• Hybrid Strain
PIFF STIXS Blunts are glass tipped infused blunts made with high quality premium indoor flower, never shake. Our flower is infused with live solventless rosin adding an even higher level of THC. With Piff's incredible potency, taste and purity, reach for this glass tipped gem of a blunt.
About this strain
Bred by Archive Seeds, RudeBoi OG is an indica-dominant strain that brings together genetics from two OG Kush phenotypes: Irene OG and a backcrossed Face Off OG. The hashy kush aroma typically found in OG varieties comes out strong in this hybrid, providing a flavorful introduction with a refreshing finish. RudeBoi OG produces potently sublime, relaxing effects that envelope both mind and body.
