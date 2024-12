When you’re ready to elevate to a higher level, this strain will be your guide.

If you turned the act of hiking in the mountains into a strain, this would be it! Almost obnoxiously heady, Blueberry Silvertip is the absolute top-tier choice for anyone who claims the PNW as their home. When you’re ready to elevate to a higher level, this strain will be your guide. With mellow scents of berries and earth, the outdoors are truly embodied in this hazy bright green bud. Dense and glittering white like the Rockies themselves, don’t underestimate the altitude and the attitude this happy little hybrid brings to the table.

