Mango by Pistil Pioneers is a strain that came from the Mango Sapphire seed stock. Chose over the course of 3 years, our Mango was bred to be very high in THC. Early to finish with massive dense buds all together making it one of the best strains for high yield and potency. With a rich earthy and sweet fruity smell this Mango may make you feel uplifted, happy and energetic.