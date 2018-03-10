ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Bubba's Gift
Developed by Humboldt Seed Organization, Bubba’s Gift is a strain unlike any other. Despite being almost purely indica, this cross between Bubba Kush and God’s Gift produces functional and uplifting effects with a mild body high. Given its strong indica genetics, this sweet, fruity strain is surprisingly well-suited for daytime creative activities. Bubba’s Gift will flower in 6 weeks and can be grown indoors and outdoors.

Effects

42 people reported 295 effects
Relaxed 102%
Happy 59%
Euphoric 57%
Sleepy 38%
Uplifted 28%
Stress 42%
Depression 23%
Anxiety 23%
Insomnia 21%
Headaches 16%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 2%

Lineage

First strain parent
God's Gift
parent
Second strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Bubba's Gift
Strain child
Mango Sapphire
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Most popular in