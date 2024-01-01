Introducing the Jealousy OG Live Resin Ceramic Disposable by Plume – a smooth and balanced vape that offers a fusion of earthy and floral flavors with a hint of pine. Extracted from fresh, flash-frozen flower, this live resin captures the essence of Jealousy OG, bringing forward its deep, rich taste and invigorating aroma profile. Encased in our state-of-the-art fully ceramic disposable pen, each puff delivers a smooth, robust cloud that preserves the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids.



Jealousy OG is celebrated for its calming, balanced effects, making it a great choice for both relaxation and focus any time of day. With Plume's sleek, user-friendly design, you enjoy the ease of an all-in-one disposable with the premium experience of live resin. Discover the satisfying flavor and soothing effects of Jealousy OG with each puff, and let Plume elevate your experience.

