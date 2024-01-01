Jealousy OG Live Resin Ceramic Disposable

by Plume
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Introducing the Jealousy OG Live Resin Ceramic Disposable by Plume – a smooth and balanced vape that offers a fusion of earthy and floral flavors with a hint of pine. Extracted from fresh, flash-frozen flower, this live resin captures the essence of Jealousy OG, bringing forward its deep, rich taste and invigorating aroma profile. Encased in our state-of-the-art fully ceramic disposable pen, each puff delivers a smooth, robust cloud that preserves the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids.

Jealousy OG is celebrated for its calming, balanced effects, making it a great choice for both relaxation and focus any time of day. With Plume's sleek, user-friendly design, you enjoy the ease of an all-in-one disposable with the premium experience of live resin. Discover the satisfying flavor and soothing effects of Jealousy OG with each puff, and let Plume elevate your experience.

About this strain

Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy can test into the high 20s in terms of THC percentage, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. There's also limonene, myrcene, and sometimes even linalool and humulene. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Plume
Plume
Shop products
Fully Ceramic Cannabis Disposables. Our all-in one pen gently heats our premium extracts for plush fluffs, every time.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 412024
Notice a problem?Report this item