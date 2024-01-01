Introducing the Tropic Truffle Hash Rosin Ceramic Disposable by Plume – a vibrant tropical escape in every puff. Crafted from premium hash rosin, Tropic Truffle combines bright, citrusy notes with hints of sweet, earthy undertones, creating a balanced and flavorful experience. Encased in our state-of-the-art fully ceramic disposable pen, each hit is heated with precision, preserving the full terpene profile and delivering smooth, plush clouds.



Known for its uplifting and euphoric effects, Tropic Truffle is perfect for boosting your mood and energizing your day. With Plume’s sleek, easy-to-use design, enjoy the convenience of a disposable pen while indulging in premium-quality extracts. Experience a tropical getaway with every puff!

