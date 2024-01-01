Tropic Truffle Hash Rosin Ceramic Disposable

by Plume
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Introducing the Tropic Truffle Hash Rosin Ceramic Disposable by Plume – a vibrant tropical escape in every puff. Crafted from premium hash rosin, Tropic Truffle combines bright, citrusy notes with hints of sweet, earthy undertones, creating a balanced and flavorful experience. Encased in our state-of-the-art fully ceramic disposable pen, each hit is heated with precision, preserving the full terpene profile and delivering smooth, plush clouds.

Known for its uplifting and euphoric effects, Tropic Truffle is perfect for boosting your mood and energizing your day. With Plume’s sleek, easy-to-use design, enjoy the convenience of a disposable pen while indulging in premium-quality extracts. Experience a tropical getaway with every puff!

Tropic Truffle is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Tropicana Cookies with Mint Chocolate Chip. This strain produces buzzy, uplifting effects that will make you feel happy and unbothered. Tropic Truffle pairs well with energetic activities like socializing with friends or going on a run. Some consumers say this strain makes them feel giggly and creative. With a THC content of 20%, medical marijuana patients choose Tropic Truffle to relieve symptoms associated with stress and fatigue. This strain features a rich and rancid orange flavor profile that will spike your interest while at the same time making your nose scrunch up. According to growers, Tropic Truffle flowers into lime green buds with rich purple hues throughout. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix as part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup. 

Plume
Fully Ceramic Cannabis Disposables. Our all-in one pen gently heats our premium extracts for plush fluffs, every time.

  • WA, US: 412024
