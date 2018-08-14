Loading…
Cherry Bomb Cartridge 1g

by Porta Farms
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Picture of Cherry Bomb
Cherry Bomb

Cherry Bomb is popular thanks to its reputation as a great strain for daytime consumption, providing mild to moderate effects. Effects take off fast, giving many consumers a strong buzz. Immediate effects tend to be active and mentally alert, but can border on antsy for some. It tends to smooth into a more focused state to allow for normal activities, and may even help you tackle that to-do list or next creative project. A popular variant of this strain crosses a California indica (most likely with some Skunk lineage) and a Hawaiian sativa from the breeders at Barney’s Farms. Cherry Bomb’s flowers will have a musky, berry aroma and a mild flavor.

118 people told us about effects:
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
