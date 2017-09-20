Potent Farms
Santa Sativa
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD 1%
Santa Sativa effects
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
75% of people report feeling energetic
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Eye pressure
25% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
