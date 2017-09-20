Loading…
Logo for the brand Potent Farms

Potent Farms

Santa Sativa

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD 1%

Santa Sativa effects

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
75% of people report feeling energetic
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Eye pressure
25% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
