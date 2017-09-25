The AK-47 strain is a hybrid cannabis that rose to fame in the early 1990s, making it fairly new in the cannabis industry compared to classic strains. AK47 plant has also won 16 awards to date, making it one of the most successful cannabis strains ever.



Germinating AK-47 seeds using the paper towel method is a simple and effective way to start your cannabis cultivation journey. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to germinate AK47 seeds using the paper towel method:



Prepare your materials: Gather your AK47 seeds, two plates, distilled water, a tweezer, and a few paper towels.

Soak your paper towel(s): Dampen your paper towels with water or spray water on them. Allow any excess water to drain.

Place your damp paper towel: Lay your damp paper towel on top of one plate.

Place your AK-47 seeds: Add a few AK47 seeds on top of the paper towel.

Cover the seeds: Cover the AK-47 strain seeds with a damp towel or fold the one you already have in half to blanket the strain seeds.

Cover the setup: Cover the entire setup with the second plate.

Keep your AK-47 strain seeds warm: Place them in a warm and dark place away from direct sunlight, or use a seedling heat mat. You can place them in a cupboard or closet.

Check regularly: Check on the AK-47 cannabis seeds regularly to ensure the towels are still moist and to see if any of the strain seeds have started to sprout.

Transplant sprouted seeds: Once a AK47 seed has sprouted, it can be transplanted into its growing medium.

Show more