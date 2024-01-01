Banana Runtz

by Premium Cultivars
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

The history of Banana Runtz seeds remains unidentified, but some cannabis connoisseurs believe this is the same strain as Banana Punch. Solfire gardens are the original breeder of this magnificent and high-profile strain.

Experienced growers recommend the paper towel method to germinate your Banana Runtz seeds. Not only is the technique effective, but it is also easy and cost-effective. You will not incur extra costs as the materials needed are available at home. Below are steps to follow when using the paper towel method.

Assemble all you need; paper towels, water, a plate, a pair of tweezers, and Banana Runtz seeds.
Dip the paper towels in water and wring out excess moisture
Place one wet paper towel on a plate and reserve the other for later use
Arrange the cannabis seeds on the plate, observing an inch distance between each sed to avoid congestion.
Cover the seeds with the other wet paper towel. If dry, add some water
Gently lift the paper towels to ensure no standing water is on the plate. Drain any excess moisture if present.
Store the plate in a dark and warm plate like a closet or cupboard for at least three days
Keep checking on your seeds to ensure they are moist. Add water so that they do not dry out.
Once taproot props, use a pair of tweezers to pick the seeds and transplant them to a growing medium.

About this strain

Banana Runts is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Banana OG with Runtz. This high profile strain is believed to promote a sense of balance. Consumers who have smoked Banana Runtz say this strain makes them feel tingly, uplifted, and aroused. This strain is best enjoyed during the afternoon or early evening. When smoked in large doses, this strain may make you feel paranoid or anxious. In terms of flavor, Banana Runtz tastes tropical and fruity, with notes of tobacco and tree fruit shining through. The history of this strain is unknown, but some cannabis connoisseurs tell us this is the same strain as Banana Punch. The original breeder of this strain is Solfire Gardens. Strains similar to Banana Runtz include Peanut Butter Souffle (aka PB Souffle), Tangerine Power, and Lime OG.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Premium Cultivars
Premium Cultivars
Shop products
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
Notice a problem?Report this item