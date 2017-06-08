Critical Mass is an Indica-dominating strain generated by crossbreeding Afghani Indica and Skunk #1. Its moniker came into being because of the strain’s ability to shatter branches owing to the weight of the wildly packed flowers. Critical Mass genetics comes from Mr. Nice Seed Bank and its redesign of an earlier genetics strain named Big Bud.



Starting on the right foot is crucial for your cannabis crop to flourish. Cannabis seeds may be tiny and delicate, but that doesn’t mean you can’t help them along the way as they germinate. Every strategy has advantages and downsides since various methods have varied degrees of effectiveness. It’s important to remember that even if you’re a proficient grower using cutting-edge technology, not all of your seedlings will succeed. But if you choose a tried-and-true germination method, like the paper towel approach, your odds of success skyrocket. Using paper towels, here are the nine steps to germinating your Critical Mass seeds:



Soak your paper towel(s) in water or sprinkle them with water and let the excess drip off.

Place a moist paper towel over one of the plates. Feel free to use three or four layers to fit within the plate. Any piece of paper towel hanging outside the plate might cause the whole paper towel to dry out soon.

Sprinkle some Critical Mass seeds over the paper towel. If you’re germinating multiple seed strains or varieties, name them with a visible marker on the paper towels. If feasible, add the water initially to prevent upsetting the seeds.

Cover the Critical Mass seeds with a moist paper towel or fold an existing one in half to blanket them. Using fewer layers on top lets you view the growing progress beneath without raising the moist towel.

Use the second plate to cover the whole setup. Keep your seeds warm throughout the procedure by putting them near natural light or using a seedling heat pad. Avoid putting them in full sunlight or putting the mat immediately under the plate, as this can overheat your seedlings. If feasible, place a barrier between the heating pad and the seed plate, such as a hand towel, a book, or a heat-resistant divider.

Check on your seeds daily during the procedure. Reapply water if you detect your paper towel becoming dry.

Depending on the strain and seed quality, your seeds may sprout in a few days. When your seeds sprout, carefully peel away the top paper towel layer.

A small root or two circular, golden seedling leaves will grow from the shell. Allow your seedlings more time to develop if you only see the root.

If you can sufficiently identify two shooting leaves, it’s time to transplant your seedlings to their new growing mediums.

