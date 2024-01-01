First Class Funk is an Indica-dominant hybrid strain (60% Indica/40% Sativa) made by crossing GMO and Jet Fuel Gelato. Also, First Class Funk seeds are well worth growing because they have several unique qualities.



The period it takes for First Class Funk strain seeds to germinate with the paper towel method varies depending on the environment. First Class Funk seeds can emerge in less than seven days if germinated properly, but they can take up to ten days if not germinated appropriately. Premium Cultivars advises all First Class Funk strain growers to employ the paper towel method, which has shown to be quite beneficial. The paper towel technique may be used to germinate your First Class Funk strain seeds in the following ways:



Assemble your resources. You’ll need a plate or dish, water, a working area, tweezers, and high-quality First Class Funk seeds.

Dampen the paper towels and wring off any residual water that has infiltrated into the paper towels.

Position one of the towels on the dinner plate.

Distribute the First Class Funk strain seeds about an inch apart on a paper towel.

Then, place the other paper towel to cover the cannabis seeds.

Ensure no water is on your plate before covering the First Class Funk seeds with the second plate.

Place your First Class Funk strain seeds in a warm location in your home for 20-120 hours. The area should be away from direct sunlight and strong wind.

Constantly check the moisture levels of the First Class Funk seeds. Add water if needed.

When taproots emerge, transplant your First Class Funk strain seeds to your favorite growth medium.

