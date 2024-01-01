About this product
About this strain
Gelato 45 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies and Sherbet. Gelato 45 has a sweet flavor profile with subtle hints of earthy pine. Gelato 45 is a fan favorite because of its mood-boosting abilities that pair great with social activities. Those who smoke this strain often say it tends to bring on fits of the giggles. Medical marijuana patients choose Gelato 45 for relieving symptoms related to depression and anxiety.
