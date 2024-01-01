Gelonade

by Premium Cultivars
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Gelonade is a Sativa-leaning hybrid cannabis strain. Its progenitor strains are Gelato #41 and Lemon Tree, and it is related to legends like Chemdawg, Durban Poison, Girl Scout Cookies (GSC), and OG Kush.

Growers that use Gelonade seeds should expect to receive better nuggets. Premium Cultivars recommends sprouting on paper towels for up to five days before planting. Many gardeners utilize this strategy using ordinary home things such as a plate, tweezers, and paper towels. To germinate your Gelonade seeds rapidly, use this 9-step paper towel procedure.

Prepare a dinner plate, paper towels, bottled or cleaned water, tweezers, and a clean work area.
Before beginning germination, ensure you have two moist paper towels on hand. Then squeeze off any excess water.
Using tweezers, spread the Gelonade seeds approximately an inch apart on a paper towel.
Place a second paper towel over your cannabis seeds and water as needed to keep them wet.
Raise the paper towels to examine whether there is any remaining water in the dish. With a wet cloth, remove any leftover streaks.
Place your pot seed dish in a cool, dark place.
Keep an eye on your Gelonade cannabis seeds and keep them wet for the first 24 to 120 hours.
Before planting your Gelonade plants, please wait until the taproots have grown to an inch in length.
Finally, remove your cannabis seeds from their packaging and, using tweezers, place them root-first into your growing medium.

About this strain

Gelonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Tree with Gelato #41. Gelonade produces tingly and uplifting effects that will make you feel like a social butterfly. This strain features mostly sweet flavors like fruity citrus and vanilla. Gelonade is a popular strain in California. Medical marijuana patients this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and anxiety.

 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Premium Cultivars
Premium Cultivars
Shop products
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
Notice a problem?Report this item