Haze Feminized seeds are predominantly a Sativa strain that originated in Santa Cruz, California, in 1960. Most cannabis users and growers know these seeds for their long cultivating and blooming seasons.



This Sativa-dominant cannabis strain is a creation of crossing Thai and South American cannabis.



Various ways to germinate your cannabis seeds, but not every method guarantees the best germination rate. Premium Cultivars recommend growers germinate Haze seeds using the paper towel method. This germinating method is effective and straightforward, making it easy for beginners. The materials needed for the paper towel method are cheap, making this method cost-effective. Here are the guiding steps to germinate your seeds.



Assemble all the materials you need; Haze seeds, water, paper towels, a plate, and a pair of tweezers.

Dip the paper towels in water and wring out excess water so they are dump and not soaking wet.

Place one dump paper towel on the plate and save the other for later use.

Carefully place the Haze seeds on the plate, spacing them an inch apart to avoid congestion.

Use the other paper towel to cover the seeds and add water if it is dry.

Lift the paper towels to check if there is excess water on the plate and drain away, if any.

Store the plate in a cupboard or closet for about two to three days.

Check on your seeds often to ensure they don’t dry; add water to keep them moist.

After the seeds sprout, gently pick them up using a pair of tweezers and transfer them to a growing medium.

