Mango Haze feminized seeds originated from the crossing of Haze, Northern Lights#5 and Skunk #1. Initially developed by Mr. Nice Seedbank, Mango Haze strain seeds are now a popular strain among cannabis growers.



Depending on the germination method and prevailing conditions, Mango Haze cannabis seeds can yield impressive amounts of fresh bud, ranging from 450-600g per square meter planted. All this begins with using effective germination, which is why Premium Cultivars recommends the paper towel method.



The paper towel method typically involves the use of tools often found at home, eliminating the need to purchase additional equipment. Here is a simple 9-step guideline on how to use the method to sprout your Mango Haze seeds:



You will need your Mango Haze cannabis seeds, a clean dinner plate, a bottle of purified water, paper towels, and a sterilized pair of tweezers.

Place the paper towels in water to moisten them then gently drain them off excess water.

Place the moistened paper towels on a dinner plate.

Take your Mango Haze strain seeds and put them on the paper towel on the plate. Neatly arrange them leaving at least 1-inch spaces between every two seeds.

Place the other remaining paper towels on top of the cannabis seeds and wet them to keep the seeds moist, but not wet,

Lift the paper towels to check for any standing water underneath the dinner plate.

Place the setup with your Mango Haze seeds in a warm and dark place. A drawer or cupboard will suffice.

Leave them for 20-120 hours and regularly check them to make sure they remain moist.

Once a taproot protrudes from the Mango Haze seeds, use your pair of tweezers to transplant them to a growing medium.

