Moby Dick

Premium Cultivars
Moby Dick Feminized dates back to the 1990s when White Widow was booming in the industry. Manufacturers came up with a fantastic idea to cross White Widow with a variety of Haze to come up with Moby Dick seeds, which feature a shorter flowering period and thrive indoors and outdoors.

Moby Dick Feminized seeds demand moisture, warmth, and airflow to germinate. Soak the seeds in a bowl, then place them in a paper towel. This way, they will be damp but not swimming. Place them in a warm space for up to 72 hours. By this time, you should be able to see tap roots. Transfer the seeds to potting soil for cultivation.

About this strain

Moby Dick is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Haze with White Widow. The effects of Moby Dick are more energizing than relaxing. Consumers say this strain makes them feel buzzy with a motivating head high. Moby Dick is 17% THC, making it a good choice for new and experienced cannabis consumers. This strain offers a vanilla-forward flavor profile, with strong undertones of eucalyptus. With myrcene as the dominant terpene, medical marijuana patients say they choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Moby Dick is a fan favorite among growers, thanks to its short flowering period and its natural resistance to mold. This strain was originally bred by Dinafem Seeds.

Premium Cultivars
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
