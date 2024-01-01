Mochi, also referred to as “Mochi Gelato” and “Gelato 47,” is a hybrid strain created by San Francisco-based cultivators Sherbinskis. Although relatively new, this cannabis has already obtained a status worthy of its parent strains, Thin Mint GSC and Sunset Sherbet. Mochi is a Japanese rice cake made from mochigome, sticky japonica rice. The rice is crushed into a paste, then molded into any form you like. Mochi is commonly eaten at Japanese New Year and dates back thousands of years when Japanese emperors and nobility largely relished it. It’s still debatable whether the Mochi cannabis strain was named after the rice cake.



Although there are several methods for germinating cannabis seeds, not all offer the best germination rates. Cannabis germination requires a favorable atmosphere to be effective. You should check the viability of the germinating Mochi seeds before commencing the process. Also, the paper towel approach is simple because most necessary things are readily available at home. Use the following steps to ensure proper germination of Mochi strain seeds:



The initial step is to check that you have all the necessary germination equipment. Paper towels, Mochi seeds, water, plates, and anything that can be used as a germination chamber, such as a drawer or cupboard, are all required. Also, you should have enough water to guarantee proper germination.

Cover the plate with a paper towel. Next, spread your Mochi strain seeds out on a paper towel, allowing about an inch between each one.

After placing your Mochi seeds on the paper towel, spray them with water and cover them using the second paper towel.

Remember to add more water until the towels are moist but not drenched. Too much water is more dangerous than useful!

Place the other plate on top of your wet paper towel plate with your Mochi seeds.

Set the plates in a warm, dark drawer or cupboard. Also, the area should be out of direct sunlight.

Check on your Mochi cannabis seeds frequently, and provide water as needed because your strain seeds must not dry up, or they will die.

After around three to ten days, your cannabis seeds should begin to grow taproots.

Transfer the Mochi seeds to your preferred growth medium when they have opened and a 5mm taproot has formed.

