Sour Tangie seeds originate from the West Coast as a crossbreed between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Tangerine Dream was a popular strain a few decades ago but was in danger of becoming extinct. Fortunately, breeders recreated it via crossing resulting in a new refreshing yet powerful strain Sour Tangie. The strain combines new-school and old-school genetics to form a cannabis strain that is amazing to grow. Crossbred through DNA Genetics, Sour Tangie is a Sativa dominant strain with 80% Sativa and only 20% Indica.



Sour Tangie seed germination is guaranteed when the seeds are sat on wet paper towels between two plates for between 24-120 hours and placed in darkness. When it shows a tail, please place it in loose, damp soil with fertilizer and give it lighting. A seedling will appear. The Sour Tangie feminized seeds have a germination guarantee.

