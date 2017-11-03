Sour Tangie

by Premium Cultivars
Sour Tangie seeds originate from the West Coast as a crossbreed between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Tangerine Dream was a popular strain a few decades ago but was in danger of becoming extinct. Fortunately, breeders recreated it via crossing resulting in a new refreshing yet powerful strain Sour Tangie. The strain combines new-school and old-school genetics to form a cannabis strain that is amazing to grow. Crossbred through DNA Genetics, Sour Tangie is a Sativa dominant strain with 80% Sativa and only 20% Indica.

Sour Tangie seed germination is guaranteed when the seeds are sat on wet paper towels between two plates for between 24-120 hours and placed in darkness. When it shows a tail, please place it in loose, damp soil with fertilizer and give it lighting. A seedling will appear. The Sour Tangie feminized seeds have a germination guarantee.

Tangie, also known as "Sunva," is a popular sativa marijuana strain. Bred by DNA GeneticsSour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects.

We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale.
