Sweet Tooth seeds are here! Steve from Spice of Life Seeds has worked on the Sweet Tooth genetics since 1995. It is well known because of its association with Barney’s Farm and its combination of Nepalese, Hawaiian, and Afghani seeds (three landrace varieties). Now, Premium Cultivars has crafted the ultimate Sweet Tooth seeds for sale online right here!



It has received three straight 1st Place High Times Cannabis Cup awards in the early years of the new millennium: in 2000, 2001, and 2002. Afghani, Nepalese, and Hawaiian ancestry combine to create this Indica-dominant cross.



Sweet Tooth Feminized Seeds are a strong cannabis breed that is easy to grow and has excellent resistance to mold for a plant that produces many thick buds. Sweet Tooth Feminized Seeds will be ready for harvest outside or in a greenhouse by the end of September, although indoors in milder regions will provide superior results.



The last weeks of blooming will need support for the plant’s limbs, which grow pretty heavy and risk breaking. The Sweet Tooth Feminized Seeds are every grower’s dream. Get your seeds from a reputable seed bank, Premium Cultivars, to avoid inconveniences.



Sweet Tooth seeds are available even for a rookie gardener because it is a pretty simple plant to produce. Along with having a high yield, Sweet Tooth Feminized Seeds are also low-maintenance and can be grown either inside or outdoors, depending on the climate. It is a hardy plant with a robust immune system, resistant to pests and other diseases.



No matter where you choose to cultivate these seeds, cut the thick foliage to allow for enough ventilation through the buds. In addition to trimming, consider investing in a good fan to help circulate the air in your grow area. It is a breed that thrives in colder regions, so maintain daytime temperatures between 68 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit for best results.



Sweet Tooth will produce up to 16 ounces per square meter when grown indoors, and it will blossom in 8-9 weeks if grown in a controlled environment. Those who want to cultivate these seeds outdoors will most likely be ready for harvest in late September or early October and will yield up to 18 ounces per plant if done correctly.



Preferably feed it liberally throughout the vegetative stage to allow the plant to grow properly. Silica is a fantastic addition since it helps maintain the branches sturdy even as the buds expand in size and become heavier.

