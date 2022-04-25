About this product
About this strain
Slapz effects
Reported by real people like you
53 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
18% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
