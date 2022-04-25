This strain is a byproduct of a cross between the Runtz and Grease Monkey strains, and as a result, it has a potent and pungent odor. This strain has a very high THC content, which can be attributed to it’s incredibly powerful parent flowers. Slapz has a robust earthy smell, in contrast to it’s candy-flavored parent strains, but there are also pleasant and sweet notes lingering in it’s pungent odor. When smoked, Slapz has the traditional sweet-and-sour taste of lemon citrus, and when exhaled, you will be greeted by a lavender aroma and an aftertaste of diesel. There are reports of a flavor profile that combines skunk, diesel, and pine.



The strain’s genealogy is rather interesting. The Runtz strain was made from Zkittlez x Gelato, while the Grease Monkey strain comes from Gorilla Glue #4 x Cookies and Cream. However, both Runtz and Grease Monkey strains have genealogy tracing back from Skunk #1 but haven’t met up again until now. Their paths crossing again was perfect timing because the collective strain influence causes the Slapz strain to contain around 34.22% THC, 0.219% CBD, and 35.23% total cannabinoids. Because of its potency, it is recommended that less-experienced cannabis consumers take precautions if considering trying this strain.



The nugs of this flower are dense and spherical. There dark olive green color is tinged with a rich blue. It’s body is adorned with pale amber hairs and tiny trichomes of icy blue and white. crystals. It’s possible to cultivate it indoors; nevertheless, it takes around 60 days for the plants to reach flowering age. Growing it outside is an option, too. It develops as a bushy shrub with several tiers. Depending on the environment, Slapz can flower in as few as 63 days.



With a name like that, it is hard to imagine a lower THC concentration in this strain. Slapz literally slaps you with it’s 29.8% THC level.

