About this product

SPECIAL OFFER:

Enter coupon code "bogo2021" at checkout and receive a bonus pack of Hash Plant seeds today! Code has UNLIMITED usage, whatever you buy we match!



Use coupon code "FREESEEDS" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FREE



With a fast flowering time and high yields, the Hash plant is a must for beginners and experts alike. Legend says the genetics derive from Holland in the late 80's and traveled all the way to Northwestern USA. This strain in particular rates much higher than most in resin production and offers a unique, calming high.



Named for its hashy-tasting, highly resinous buds, the Hash Plant has been known as an important building block for other Sensi Seeds hybrids for many years, but has rarely been made available outside of Cannabis Castle breeding program. It was reintroduced to the market by Sensi Seed Bank in 1999.



Expect a short indica-type plant that averages 3-4 feet in height, with a gratifyingly quick finish, a pleasantly narcotic high, and of course, great hashmaking potential.



While an indoor breed in the Dutch climate, this plant has fared well in dry latitudes such as the Mediterranean. All indoor growing methods are suitable, although Sensi growers like the hydro culture garden method best. Hash Plant is easy to clone, offering you a simple method of multiplying your success.



Every pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99!